Sheffield Wednesday have a mountain to climb if they are to stay in the Championship this season, meaning they need the fans more than ever before.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen insists the relationship between his players and the fans will be vital if the club is to preserve its Championship status this season.

After the Owls were placed into administration on Friday, they were immediately given a 12-point deduction by the English Football League, meaning they now find themselves on -6 and 16 points from safety after just 12 games.

Although the overriding emotion of Wednesday entering administration is one of relief, as it has effectively spelt the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s reign, it has significantly increased the chances of Wednesday’s players adding a relegation to their CVs, which is, of course, something every footballer wants to try and avoid at all costs.

As a result, Pedersen, who is refusing to give up on the Owls’ survival hopes, has highlighted the importance of the supporters getting behind his players as much as they possibly can, admitting the coming months are going to be far from easy.

"I think everyone knows it is a difficult situation and there will be some tough months," Pedersen said. "But this week with zero points, it still tells me we can compete with everyone, but there will be difficult phases in all games.

Pedersen: ‘We need top, top support’

"Today our fans stayed behind us also in the difficult phases because when we were a little bit down they pushed us. We need them the whole way because the boys will sometimes be down and sometimes they will be up.

"This relationship has to be top until the end of the season because we need top, top support - and today it was a really, really good beginning."

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United saw north of 27,000 fans pack into Hillsborough, meaning it was the biggest crowd the Owls had played in front of on home soil since Pedersen took charge during the summer.

Following Wednesday night’s mass boycott against Middlesbrough and various other protests that have been staged in recent months, Pedersen was in awe of the atmosphere that was created against the U’s.

He added: "It was fantastic. You could feel the atmosphere was different because there have been not so many [fans] for a long, long time, but the atmosphere was not the same as today.

"Today it was a clean atmosphere. It was a positive atmosphere. It was a hopeful atmosphere. It was much more Sheffield Wednesday in this atmosphere today.

"It was fantastic, and a fantastic support to the boys on the pitch."