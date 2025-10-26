Sheffield Wednesday supporters flocked to Hillsborough in their numbers for Saturday’s defeat to Oxford United - and it has not gone unnoticed.

Sheffield Wednesday have generated more than £200,000 in merchandise sales since the club entered administration on Friday lunchtime, joint administrator Kris Wigfield has confirmed.

The Owls entered administration shortly after 12pm on Friday after Dejphon Chansiri filed for both the club and Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - to be put into administration earlier in the day.

Although this has resulted in Wednesday being handed a 12-point deduction by the English Football League, leaving them at the bottom of the Championship table on -6, the overriding feeling is one of relief, as it has effectively brought an end to Chansiri’s reign at Hillsborough.

Following a period of boycotts on purchasing merchandise and tickets, administrators pleaded with Wednesdayites on Friday to start spending their money in the club shop and in the stadium again.

And Wigfield has now confirmed that plea has been answered.

Issuing a statement on the Owls’ club website on Sunday morning, he said: “A message to our supporters,

“Saturday marked our first match since entering administration — and while the result wasn’t what any of us wanted, what happened off the pitch was nothing short of remarkable.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters flocked to Hillsborough on Saturday. | Getty Images.

“From Friday lunchtime through to kick-off, you — the supporters — have shown this football club what it truly means to belong to Sheffield Wednesday. Since the announcement, over £200,000 has been spent in the Club Shop, and we sold 9,000 tickets for the match in just 24 hours. The kiosks were packed with fans buying food and beer, and every bit of that support matters more than you can imagine.

“We came into this situation with only 24 hours to prepare for the weekend and very little cash available, but your response has been overwhelming. You’ve given us hope — and a fighting chance.

“Our job now is to keep that momentum going. Tickets for our next home match, against Norwich City, are already on sale. After that we have a run of big games before the end of the year — including the Steel City derby against Sheffield United, followed by Preston, Derby, Hull and Blackburn. We know ticket prices have been a talking point in the past.

“The Norwich and Sheffield United prices will remain as previously set, but we’ll be introducing a special discounted package for the four remaining home fixtures of the year to make sure as many supporters as possible can be part of this journey.”

Owls administrator thanks players, staff and others for their help

Wigfield has also placed on his record his thanks to Wednesday’s players, the coaching staff, non-football staff, the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust and others for their support.

He continued: “A word of thanks

“I want to personally thank:

• “Our players and coaches, who continue to give everything despite working under incredibly difficult circumstances. They’ve dealt with uncertainty, late wages, a small squad — and they still represent this club with pride.

• “Our staff, who have gone above and beyond. Some came in on their day off; others worked tirelessly to get the North Stand ready. Every department has pulled together, including staff who’ve shown great professionalism even under personal pressure. Over recent months, many have faced the strain of being paid late — not once, but repeatedly. The uncertainty and stress that brings, particularly when people have mortgages and families to support, is enormous. Yet they’ve stayed. They’ve kept working for this club because they care deeply about Sheffield Wednesday. That commitment and loyalty deserves everyone’s respect and thanks. There can be no better example of the passion our staff have for the club than the footage displayed on the scoreboard prior to the match. Only people that understand what it means to be a Wednesdayite could have produced something that so many supporters found so emotional.

• “Our suppliers, who stepped up at short notice to make sure we had enough food and drink for a much larger crowd than anyone expected. One director of a supplier even offered to personally underwrite their essential services until the club is sold — a gesture that shows how much this club means to the city.

• “The local press, for their professionalism and support in keeping fans informed responsibly. They often had the inside track on developments but chose to prioritise the good of the club over chasing exclusives that could have disrupted the process. Their restraint and integrity have been a huge help during an incredibly delicate few days.

• “Clive Betts MP, for his help and guidance in recent days.

Sheffield Wednesday have escaped Dejphon Chansiri’s clutches. | Getty Images

• “The Supporters’ Trust, whose members have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, introducing contacts and helping us communicate quickly and clearly. The amount of work these individuals have done on a voluntary basis — often putting huge strain on their own time and home lives over many months — has been nothing short of incredible. Their dedication to safeguarding the future of Sheffield Wednesday has played a vital role in helping us get to this point.

“There are countless others who deserve recognition, and in time we’ll make sure they get it. For now, please know that every act of support — buying a ticket, a pint, a scarf — helps us take one more step toward securing the future of Sheffield Wednesday.

“This club has been through difficult times before, and every time it’s the same thing that gets us through — you, our incredible supporters. We’re not out of the woods yet. But together, we can rebuild this great football club and make Hillsborough a place we’re all proud of again.”