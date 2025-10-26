Saturday delivered an emotional return for what Sheffield Wednesday really is. The football was unimportant. Alex Miller reports.

Life is about people. It’s about the people you meet and the people you love and the people that make a difference to you and the way you feel. And it’s about the way you make them feel. So too, in football. Because while watching a team of millionaire computer game characters bob the ball around at Bournemouth sounds nice, it offers a few bragging rights and it guarantees you a six-minute slot at the end of Match of the Day. But it’s not real. Not really.

What’s real is the people you spend time with along the way, at Cambridge on a Tuesday night and maybe outside the Thai Embassy in London. It’s a shared human experience of emotions put in the hands of others and of belonging; a quiet, subconscious hankering to raise ourselves to something bigger, something more meaningful. Where other cultures can raise emotion, it’s football that does it harder, faster and more unpredictably than any other. And it’s available to all, a vital emotional outlet for demographics that might not otherwise have one.

It means Sheffield Wednesday and those clubs like it are more than a football team. The blokes running round on the pitch are the centrepiece around which everything is built; four stands, a week of conversation, the emotional turmoil this article is attempting to celebrate. A football team is a social gravity around which thousands orbit, all using it in their own way to achieve a sense of something.

PA

It’s a community of well-paid executives and minimum wage grafters, of black, white, brown and anything else. Together people of any walk of life can gather under an umbrella of blue and white or red and white or any colourway apllicable. Without football clubs, entire cities would be stripped of spirit and identity.

As supporters returned to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday in a sense of feeling buzzed up the hill from Hillsborough corner, whistled through the park and drifting into the stadium, people became people again. There was a zombie-like feeling to Wednesday previously as everyone around the place dragged themselves from fixture to fixture. Those present, from the terraces to the press box to the offices, had dragged themselves to the church in a sense of duty.

On Saturday morning came a new sense of purpose.

Staff at the Megastore ploughed merchandise into plastic bags with grins on their faces and queues snaked dozens deep. Handymen who had been up half the night replacing North Stand seats embraced their exhaustion where previously they might have wallowed. Stewards chatted away with enthusiasm, receptionists produced smiles previously worn for professional purposes.

And then, at just before 3pm and with the feeling of a fresh start raised high in the air, fans raised flags above their heads with a sense of pride, joy and renewal. This time, they were blue and white again,

These are the people around which life is built; family members, friends and perfect strangers.

Apparently Wednesday lost. Apparently there was a dominant in the second half and apparently there were chances missed to earn a point they deserved.

PA

But anyone leaving Hillsborough yesterday that felt short of their experience had missed the point. There were quiet periods, but those who witnessed the first Hi Ho Silver Lining of the post-Chansiri era or the 10-minute applause for those who have kept the club running missed the point entirely.

When the Hi Ho was roared I couldn’t help but think of the supporters I had spoken to in recent months, who had desperately told me they feared for the very existence of their football club. I thought of Trevor, the elderly man with a southern accent who I had the pleasure of speaking to in a London pub after the Thai Embassy protest.

When the thousands stood to applaud the staff who had kept the club going in such desperate circumstances, I thought of the two employees who in recent months had broken down in tears down the phone speaking to me of their personal fears - and also for those of their club.

When the players left the field and applauded those who had taken up tickets in what had been a relatively a desperate scramble for cash to pay those staff, I thought of every supporter who had contacted or spoken to us asking for answers, driven by a fear for their football club - and the societal hub it represents.

PA

A 2-1 home defeat to Oxford United doesn’t scream ‘bold new era’ and it doesn’t usher in a riotous tilt to an against-all-odds battle for Championship survival. For many months now the efforts of those on the pitch have been a mere totem for which Sheffield Wednesday can build itself around.

The weeks and months ahead are unsteady and uncertain and although they offer a fresh start from the sinking feeling of what came before, they can also offer hope and excitement and a feeling of ‘you never know’ that the previous ownership had taken away.

The football ultimately, for now at least, doesn’t matter. It’s the people that make this football club and all others like it. And on Saturday they were happy.

Sheffield Wednesday is a special place and it deserves the very best. But it’s about those people. Saturday’s return to Hillsborough was a special day indeed. It was a pleasure to be a part of.