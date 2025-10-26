Sheffield Wednesday officially entered administration just over 24 hours before their Championship clash with Oxford United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted the club entering administration on Friday did have a slight impact on their preparations for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United at Hillsborough.

After the club filed to enter administration on Friday morning, confirmation arrived shortly after 12pm, effectively marking the end of Dejphon Chansiri’s premiership as owner. Administrators were appointed and will now oversee a sales process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the three administrators, Kris Wigfield, informed the players and coaching staff of the news at the club’s Middlewood Road training base, meaning there was a lot of information for the squad and the staff to absorb.

Understandably, such a significant development did force Pedersen to alter his pre-match preparations, but he has insisted it had no impact on what happened on the pitch on Saturday afternoon.

Pedersen told The Star: “We did things a little bit different than normally because there was so much information about other things. We had less meetings yesterday and a little bit [of a] different build up today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that doesn’t have any influence on how we start the first minute, two minutes, three minutes or five minutes.”

Pedersen convinced Owls can have a bright future

Although the Owls were condemned to a sixth defeat in their opening seven Championship home matches by the U’s, Saturday afternoon was about much more than the result on the field, with thousands of supporters flocking to Hillsborough less than 72 hours after they staged a mass boycott for the midweek visit of Middlesbrough.

Looking ahead to the future, inspired by both the fans and the players, Pedersen is convinced the Owls can prosper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pedersen continued: “I am 100 per cent convinced that there will be a bright future for Sheffield Wednesday. What happened yesterday afternoon in the shop and what’s happened today in the shop, and in the ground today, of course, there will be a bright future for this club.

“But right now, where we are, the future doesn’t help, but it gives us hope, it gives us belief and it helps that the players can continue, every day, to go again, again and again.

“With this special group of players that we have, I am confident and encouraged that we will keep on going in the right direction. I think there are 102 points to play for so there is still a lot to go for.”