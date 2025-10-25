Sheffield Wednesday boss Henrik Pedersen is relishing Saturday afternoon’s Championship clash with Oxford United at Hillsborough.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has said togetherness is more important than ever at Hillsborough ahead of this afternoon’s Championship clash against Oxford United.

Wednesday, for the first time in their 158-year history, entered administration on Friday, meaning they now find themselves bottom of the Championship table on -6 points.

Entering administration, under English Football League rules, means an automatic 12-point deduction is triggered, meaning the Owls now find themselves 15 points from safety with just 11 games played.

However, the overriding feeling is that better days are to come for the Owls now that Dejphon Chansiri has relinquished his control of the club. Administrators are confident a sale can be overseen relatively swiftly.

Although there are still several unknowns about what will happen next, Pedersen’s primary focus is on this afternoon’s visit of Oxford and Wednesdayites flocking back to Hillsborough in their droves, just three days after thousands of them chose to boycott the midweek defeat to Middlesbrough.

“Today we have all received news that is obviously very distressing for you all regarding the club that you support and love, and that I have come to love too in my very short time here,” Pedersen said in a statement issued on the club’s website.

“Whatever the next steps are, I honestly don’t know right now. I am catching up on the news as are all of you and learning about the process of ‘what happens next’ in this situation we now find ourselves in.

“Firstly, I want to tell you all that I have a massive respect for you all. All of you. For everything you have done to fight for your club, and for the way you have all conducted yourselves during this incredibly difficult and stressful period.

Pedersen: ‘Owls will do everything to fight for results’

“Whilst we currently are unsure of ‘what’s next’ I am sure of one thing. I am sure that the staff, the coaching staff and the players, ‘YOUR Team’ will still do everything in our power to fight for results and fight for the future of this club.

“As I said when I joined, the waters we are in may be very rough, but we stay on the ship! We don’t abandon each other.

“Being together is the strongest statement we can make right now. And sticking together gives us the very best chance of delivering the goals we all want, the success and the security of this club.

Henrik Pedersen is looking forward to a brighter future for Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

“I think we can all agree that never has a team needed its fans more than we do now. The atmosphere and energy you bring into the ground is really phenomenal and the players and staff need that, more than ever.

“My one hope now is that on Saturday, against Oxford, you all come together and pack the stadium out. That you create an atmosphere that can carry the team forwards as we fight for every single point.

“A full Hillsborough is unlike anything I’ve experienced before. We need you with us. We won’t give up, please don’t give up on us. We are all now in this together.

“I hope to see you all at the game tomorrow, and that it is a day none of us will ever forget.”