Barry Bannan expressed his excitement at the prospect of a bouncing Hillsborough this afternoon after some of the most challenging months of his career.

Fan boycotts of spending at Sheffield Wednesday have proven effective in pushing the club to administration and the ceding of control of the club by former chairman Dejphon Chansiri, but significantly reduced crowds in what is a ground known for its atmosphere in big occasions. Confirmation of the administration of the club has ushered a new era and has re-opened the gates to thousands of supporters who had elected to stay away.

Bannan, who is into his 11th season with the club and has earned club legend status, told media in the wake of news of administration that football staff understood the sentiment behind sparse crowds - but relished the thought of a bouncing S6 in the first afternoon of the post-Chansiri era.

“We totally got what they were doing,” he said. “We were never against that as players and staff. We just wanted to play games and I said that when the fans came onto the pitch the other week. The only joy we were getting was playing on Saturday. But we got what they were doing.

“We need them more than ever. We needed them all season and unfortunately we’ve not really had that atmosphere. Now the fans have got what they wanted and this is where we really need them to come, get behind us and be that extra man. It was hard to play with no crowd and that’s not the way Hillsborough should be. Hopefully we see the flipside of that tomorrow and they come out in their numbers to push us on. It’s a big, big game and hopefully we can get a big result for them.”

Barry Bannan serves as captain of Sheffield Wednesday. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

Skipper Bannan chose to stay on at the club on significantly reduced terms after the expiration of his contract in the summer. Offers came in from both Millwall and Middlesbrough and there was further interest. But his decision to remain loyal to the club that means so much to his family proved to be a seminal moment in the club’s efforts to hold on through the stormiest of summers.

The Scotland international has been a part of some of Hillsborough’s biggest occasions and the return of blue and white to the terraces this afternoon is sure to be one right up there. Oxford United will arrive hoping to improve away form that has them second-bottom in the relevant table but for Wednesday, the opportunity is there to seize the moment and grab what would only be their second home win of the year.

“It’s an amazing place to play your football when it’s full and it’s buzzing, there’s no better place,” Bannan continued. “For them to come out and support us, it’s not only helping us on the pitch but it’s helping all the staff and the staff at the ground who are hoping to be paid next Friday.

“It’s been gutting. When you sign for this club you find straight away that it’s a massive club, a really well-supported club and in the last few months playing in the games at home, it’s not felt like that club. It’s been a different club. Away from home it’s been unbelievable, amazing and as good as it’s ever been. I’ve been trying my hardest not to be down, but it’s been hard. I know this club deserves way better and deserves to be in the best league in the world.

“It’s not been good. The atmosphere has been flat and that’s a shame because people like Harry Amass haven’t seen how big this football club is and good the atmosphere at the stadium is. I’m sure they’ll see a completely different output. I’m looking forward to it. I want to play in the best atmospheres and we all know when there’s a packed-out Hillsborough, there aren’t many better places to play. Fingers crossed we get a massive turnout. I can’t wait to get out there. It’s best a while.”

