Sheffield Wednesday’s players have issued an emotional statement following the news the club has gone into administration.

Sheffield Wednesday’s players have issued a statement urging supporters to flock to Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon for their Championship clash against Oxford United, insisting unity is required to overcome their latest challenge.

After the club was placed into administration shortly after 12pm on Friday lunchtime, Wednesday were issued with an automatic 12-point deduction by the English Football League, meaning they now find themselves bottom of the Championship on -6.

Following months of carnage and chaos at Hillsborough that saw players not paid on time in five of the last seven months, Wednesdayites were forced to take drastic action in an attempt to try and force a change at the top of the club.

Wednesday night’s clash with Middlesbrough saw thousands of Wednesdayites vote with their feet, staging a mass boycott in protest against Dejphon Chansiri. But now the Thai businessman’s Owls premiership is effectively over, the players are pleading with the fans to return to S6 in their droves and get right behind them as they attempt to embark on another improbable-looking survival mission.

Owls players issue collective statement

“To all fans of our club,” the letter began. “We, the players, want to say directly to you, our supporters, how much we appreciate the lengths you have gone to, to protect this great club that we all love so much.

“Whilst we fully understand your stance and the measures you have took to force change, as a group, not having you in the ground has been felt by all of us.

“After what has been a period of division and a feeling of ‘disconnect’ between the club, the players and the fans, we now hope this is the time we can all come back together under the badge and enjoy our football again!

“So we ask you, starting tomorrow against Oxford, please come back to Hillsborough and cheer the team on. Let’s make the ground a place for teams to fear as we do everything we can to get the points we are going to so desperately need.

A message from the players to all Wednesdayites 🦉 💙 pic.twitter.com/Q2IrA40wu1 — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 24, 2025

“Think back to the comeback against Peterborough, wins against Arsenal and Newcastle. That was you in the stands as much as us on the pitch!

“We won’t give up, and we ask you not to give up on us. Together we are stronger. Together we can fight.

“The players.”