The departure of a long-serving member of Sheffield Wednesday’s backroom staff has been confirmed by manager Henrik Pedersen - with fresh plans having been drawn up to make up for that and one other exit.

It was announced during the international break that set piece specialist coach Andy Parslow had terminated his contract, citing the ‘difficult circumstances’ around being on the club’s payroll and the desire to put his family first. The Star revealed in the last days that long-standing physio Antonio Quintela was set to follow through the exit door and that he was on his way to Nottingham Forest.

Speaking after the Owls’ defeat at Charlton Athletic on Saturday, manager Henrik Pedersen confirmed Quintela’s departure and explained that an internal reshuffle will take place to fulfil his role. It’s understood that Wednesday will not be left short-handed in the medical department and The Star is led to believe internal promotions are a possibility.

“He has got another offer from a Premier League club and I think it is fair,” Pedersen said. “He has been here many, many years and he has done a fantastic job here, a really fantastic job. We will find a solution internally because we have some really good people with us. This is the way we will do it.”

Pedersen was also able to confirm that a plan had been formulated to redirect responsibilities for set pieces, with new coach Pete Shuttleworth taking on dead ball focus alongside existing set piece analyst Ben King. Players will be consulted on plans and how to go about their plans.

“Pete will come to help Ben in this case, but we have also integrated the players,” Pedersen said. “We have a clear idea, you bring the players’ experience and then we will find a way. It is important we find a really clear way for what we are doing. It has been important and we have trained really well on this in the last days.

“For set pieces it is so important you don't take everything away from the players and you integrate. All teams are different, one team may like this, but before Andy left I said we should integrate the players in decisions and solutions for how we defend. We have had some really good conversations from this and Pete is such an important part of it.”

