Manchester United loanee Harry Amass is producing plenty of eye-catching performances during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen is really pleased with the way in which Manchester United loanee Harry Amass is continuing to develop at Hillsborough, admitting he is on the right path to becoming an established Championship player.

After the English Football League gave Amass the green light to make the temporary move to Hillsborough at the beginning of September, the 18-year-old has been an ever-present figure for the Owls, with Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United marking his eighth consecutive Championship start.

Operating from left wing-back, the former Watford youngster produced another polished performance that saw him offer plenty of attacking threat and come close to his first senior goal. His technical ability on the ball is nothing short of excellent, meaning he regularly gives the Owls an extra attacking dimension.

Highly-rated by those back at Old Trafford, Amass is benefitting from earning regular game time at first-team level for the first time in his career, and Pedersen is encouraged by the way in which he is developing, although he has admitted he must continue to find an extra five per cent to be the very best version of himself.

"He has a very, very big potential for sure," Pedersen told The Star. "He also has a lot to learn, the young man.

"But he is in the process of learning to be a Championship player. We have to remember he has played some Premier League games but not so much. He has played a lot of Under-21s football.

Amass is still adapting to Championship football

"But he has never ever played three games at Championship level before with this intensity, and this is also what he has said himself: 'Oh, it's so tough'.

"Everything is with high intensity, all the attacks. He can do nothing with 95 per cent because then it is not enough.

"But how he has improved and how he has learnt, it is fantastic. He is, right now, in the process to go, not from a kid, but from a young man to a man who can play Championship football.

"It is a tough development, but he keeps on going, and we will support him."