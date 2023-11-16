Sheffield Wednesday's two young Northern Ireland internationals were beaten on Wednesday evening by their Hungarian counterparts.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pierce Charles and Devlan Moses were both selected by Gareth McAuley to take part in three games this month against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Portugal, however they didn't get off to the best of starts at Inver Park as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.

Charles, 18, started the game in Larne after being selected to man the posts for the Northern Irish, however there wasn't much that he could do to prevent the two goals scored in the first half - the first by Tamas Batai and the second by Zoltan Pesti.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Things did improve in the second half for the hosts, who brought on 17-year-old Moses as they went in search of a comeback, and though they pulled a goal back late on through captain, Gallagher Lennon, it wasn't to be as Hungary managed to stave them off for long enough to come away with the victory.

The Owls pair will now be hoping to get more time on the field against the Czechs and Portuguese as they continue their preparations for the U19 European Championships next year.