Sheffield Wednesday pair beaten as one starts and in-form striker features on international stage
Sheffield Wednesday's two young Northern Ireland internationals were beaten on Wednesday evening by their Hungarian counterparts.
Pierce Charles and Devlan Moses were both selected by Gareth McAuley to take part in three games this month against Hungary, the Czech Republic and Portugal, however they didn't get off to the best of starts at Inver Park as they fell to a 2-1 defeat.
Charles, 18, started the game in Larne after being selected to man the posts for the Northern Irish, however there wasn't much that he could do to prevent the two goals scored in the first half - the first by Tamas Batai and the second by Zoltan Pesti.
Things did improve in the second half for the hosts, who brought on 17-year-old Moses as they went in search of a comeback, and though they pulled a goal back late on through captain, Gallagher Lennon, it wasn't to be as Hungary managed to stave them off for long enough to come away with the victory.
The Owls pair will now be hoping to get more time on the field against the Czechs and Portuguese as they continue their preparations for the U19 European Championships next year.
Wednesday's only senior player in international action this month is Di'Shon Bernard, and the defender has two huge games coming up against Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals - the first of which takes place this weekend.