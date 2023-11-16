Sheffield Wednesday stance on familiar name revealed as they seek transfer chief

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to bring in a new head of recruitment as the January transfer window draws closer.

Both Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri and manager Danny Röhl have confirmed the importance of bringing in a new transfer chief - with the full-time position having been left vacant since the departure of David Downes to Blackpool in June.

Former West Brom and Portsmouth background figure Luke Dowling was brought in to work alongside former manager Xisco in pulling together the back end of Wednesday's summer transfer window, a few weeks that saw a whirlwind of activity culminating in the additions of loan additions Jeff Hendrick and John Buckley on deadline day.

The Star understands that - as things stand - Dowling's name is one that can be eliminated from speculation around the search for a permanent appointment.

Röhl spoke to The Star last week to discuss the importance of a new man arriving and stressed the importance of the chosen candidate being the right man - and that he is aligned with the German's own football philosophy.

"It's a key position for me," he said. "I'm in good communication at the moment with the chairman, we speak very often about this topic.

"Hopefully we will find a quick solution and then we can prepare for the January window. Everybody knows that this is important that we make this next step as a club. It's been good for me to have the support and also the good feedback.