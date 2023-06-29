News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday owner says new manager search is ‘well underway’ but won’t be rushed

Sheffield Wednesday owner, Dejphon Chansiri, says that the club’s hunt for Darren Moore’s replacement is ‘well underway’.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Jun 2023, 16:28 BST

The Owls have been linked with a whole host of names since Moore’s departure from the club after the play-off final win at Wembley, but as of yet there has been no official word on who will be taking his place.

On Thursday he issued a lengthy statement regarding the sequence of events that led to Wednesday being manager-less, and also added a short update on their hunt for the man that will eventually take over.

Chansiri suggested that the exit was due to Moore’s financial demands going into next season, stating that he asked for ‘a minimum of four times’ his salary on a three-year deal when in conversation about the way forward. It was a decision that meant the Owls would need a new man at the helm.

The Wednesday chairman did make mention of his managerial search at the end, though, adding, “The recruitment process for the new manager is well underway and I wish to get back to normal as soon as possible. The appointment will not be rushed, it must be the right person and the right fit for our club and the process continues.”

Wednesday’s players are due back in on Friday as preparations for the 2023/24 campaign get underway, and it remains to be seen exactly who is leading matters at Middlewood Road when they do.

Related topics:Dejphon ChansiriDarren Moore