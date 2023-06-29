A former Sheffield Wednesday staff member is being lined-up for one of the biggest jobs in South America, according to reports.

Bruno Lage spent over two years working as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough between 2015 and 2017, flying the nest to take on full managerial roles with Portuguese giants Benfica - where he won a Primiera Liga title in 2019 - and latterly with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

While there was little talk of him being linked with the vacant Wednesday role this time around, his previous attachment to the club and his record since had some supporters expressing their desire for him to return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it seems that Lage, 47, is being lined-up for a job with Brazilian side Botafogo and could become only their second European manager after current incumbent Luis Castro was reported to have been approached by Saudi side Al-Nassr - after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo requested they appoint his countryman.