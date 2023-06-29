News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Cristiano Ronaldo domino effect sees ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Wolves figure job lined-up for major role abroad

A former Sheffield Wednesday staff member is being lined-up for one of the biggest jobs in South America, according to reports.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Jun 2023, 13:12 BST

Bruno Lage spent over two years working as assistant to Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough between 2015 and 2017, flying the nest to take on full managerial roles with Portuguese giants Benfica - where he won a Primiera Liga title in 2019 - and latterly with Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

While there was little talk of him being linked with the vacant Wednesday role this time around, his previous attachment to the club and his record since had some supporters expressing their desire for him to return.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it seems that Lage, 47, is being lined-up for a job with Brazilian side Botafogo and could become only their second European manager after current incumbent Luis Castro was reported to have been approached by Saudi side Al-Nassr - after superstar Cristiano Ronaldo requested they appoint his countryman.

Most Popular

Brazilian outlet Extra go as far as to suggest Lage has already been approached for the Botafogo job.