A European manager who is known to have applied for the vacant manager’s job at Sheffield Wednesday is set to be unveiled in a new job - according to reports in Portugal - as the Owls hone their interest elsewhere.

Vitor Campelos put his hat in the ring to replace Darren Moore at Hillsborough after the shock exit of the promotion-winning former Owls boss.

A relative unknown, Campelos’ stock is rising after an impressive spell with provincial Portugues outfit Chaves. He took the club from the second tier to a place in Europe, only for a an in-house administrative error to cost them a spot in the Europa Conference League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campelos, 48, is known to have been keen on a move into English football and was said to have applied for jobs at Cardiff City and Hull City in recent seasons. He is one of many coaches to have applied for the role including a number from Europe.

But indications from Portuguese outlet MaisFutebol suggest he can be crossed off the list of potential new Owls bosses as he prepares to take over at Primeira Liga outfit Gil Vicente F.C.

It is reported that Campelos is in the final stages of negotiations with the side who finished in mid-table of the division last season are in their final stages and that an announcement could arrive today (Thursday).

As reported by The Star, former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith appears to have become the preferred candidate at S6, with discussions having taken place over the past few days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith, a no-nonsense former defender, played 62 games for the Owls as well as captaining the club for a period between 2003 and 2004.