Sheffield Wednesday writers Alex Miller and Joe Crann have been speaking about the 'madness' of the Owls' January transfer window, particularly as it pertains to the lack of exits. Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has drafted up a list of players he will be using between now and the end of the season, hoping that squad list is good enought to haul his side out of trouble.

As for the players who have not made the list, a long few months awaits, and the torture of not being involved in regular football is made worse by the fact Wednesday reportedly rejected offers for some of those players late in the window, with owner Dejphon Chansiri understood to have demanded some high fees that prospective buyers were not willing to pay.

"I think it's worth saying that there were opportunities to move players out in January, and they were not taken," Owls writer Alex Miller said on The Star's Everywhere and Nowhere Podcast. "Our understanding is that Danny and the players in question were very agreeable to getting those players moved on to other clubs whether it be permanent or on loan.

"Deals couldn't be reached, and we have some sources describing some of the demands as excessive or unrealistic, so we are back where we were in the summer with Marvin Johnson, through luck rather than judgement. That ended up working in their favour. But if players are going to be left out and stay out, they are going to be paid by the club, and that raises serious questions. It's absolute madness. "

Veteran forward Lee Gregory is a player who might find himself off the much-discussed list, and Joe Crann cannot understand why the club did not offload him in January. "I think Lee deserves better. Through no fault of his own, his application and his attitude has been great," he said. "It's not as if he has spat his dummy out. Lee Gregory, by what we understand, is not going to play much, if any, football between now and the end of the season. If his name is left of that list and Wednesday have got £5 towards his wages, it's £5 saved every week that Wednesday don't have to pay.