Danish playing legend Jon Dahl Tomasson has been in charge of Blackburn Rovers since June 2022, winning 41 of his 90 matches in charge to date. The Lancashire Telegraph have joined the national media in reporting that the 47-year-old looks likely to leave before their home clash with Stoke City on Saturday.

The latest is the end result of a difficult few months for the Lancashire club, who started the season as promotion hopefuls but find themselves in 18th place, 12 points shy of the play-off places and just five points off the relegation zone.

But league position is only a fraction of the story, with Tomasson revealing last week he had offered to resign from the club last summer amid concerns over the club's planned new direction and a muffling of his views after he was refused permission to speak to the media in a press conference the day after the closure of the transfer window.

That transfer window climaxed with a farcical transfer back-and-forth that involved Sheffield Wednesday. After a wrangle with the Owls over agreeing terms with Orlando City, USA international striker Duncan McGuire saw his Rovers move collapse while he was on mid-flight to the UK. On touchdown in Manchester, he faced the farce of sitting in a Sheffield hotel while waiting on the next move of either club before heading to Blackburn for a medical.

With unveiling photographs complete and with a great deal of fanfare, the Rovers deal later fell through with what was described as an 'administrative error', a circus act that left Tomasson frustrated. The Dane is said to be in live conversations with the club as to the closing of their relationship, with a 'mutual termination' announcement expected before the weekend.