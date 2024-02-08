The commitment of the Wednesday fanbase has never been in doubt, but on the most miserable of evenings in Warwickshire, with those assembled well aware that the Owls were set to name a weakened team and with their next match just a few days in wait, they still turned out in huge numbers.

A defiant away end sang into the night at Coventry City as the hosts booked a place in the fifth round with a dominant 4-1 win. They did get some consolation in the form of a goal for Bailey Cadamarteri and debuts for some of their brighter young players.

Legendary Owls snapper Steve Ellis was on hand to catch a number of the hardy travelling Wednesdayites in action. Here are just a few of those who made the trip.

