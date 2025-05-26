Sheffield Wednesday fans will once again get their chance to enjoy an afternoon alongside the club’s players as Owls in the Park returns this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 2025/26 Championship season will begin in the second weekend of August as the Owls get their third consecutive season in the second tier underway, with fixture release day set for June 26th.Wednesday secured a comfortable midtable finish in the Championship in 2024/25, and though there was disappointment at the lack of a real push towards the play-offs it was certainly a better season than the relegation scrap that preceded it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A busy few weeks is expected for the Owls ahead of their return to Middlewood Road next month, with plenty of player exits having already been confirmed and other contract talks still underway - while speculation surrounding the future of manager, Danny Röhl, continues as well.

Owls in the Park will return

Thousands of Sheffield Wednesday fans enjoyed a day of football festivities in Hillsborough Park in June | Errol Edwards

One thing that won’t change, however, is the fact that the popular Owls in the Park event, that draws thousands of fans to Hillsborough, will be back towards the end of June, giving fans the opportunity to engage with the players that are contracted to the club ahead of the upcoming campaign - as well as any new signings that are made between now and then.

OITP made its return last year after years of absence following the Covid-19 pandemic, and the plan now is to keep it going every year once again. The event began in 2012 and quickly grew into one of the most well-attended football community events in the country, and it’s expected to be a busy day at Hillsborough Park once again this time around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A definite date has not yet been confirmed for this year’s edition, however that will be announced in due course once everything has been finalised by all parties involved. It will be revealed by the club well ahead of time.

The 2025/26 Championship season will begin in the second weekend of August as the Owls get their third consecutive season in the third tier underway, with fixture release day set for June 26th.