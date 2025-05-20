Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is the subject of heated speculation at this point in time, leaving the Owls somewhat in limbo about the future.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For many it has long been expected that the German would be on his way back to Southampton, where he previously worked as an assistant, once they were officially a Championship side once again, but that has all since been thrown into doubt.

The Star, like others, is led to believe that former Lens manager, Will Still, is now the favourite for the position at St. Mary’s, with advanced talks having taken place and the Saints now closing in on getting a deal done for the 32-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty has been said in the press recently about Röhl ‘biding his time’ with his own future, and while he does still remain contracted at Hillsborough for two more years, there is a growing acceptance that he is eager to make a move this summer. How possible that is based on the terms and conditions of his contract remain to be seen.

Sheffield Wednesday’s managerial limbo

The German has been linked with moves elsewhere, but whether or not he’d prefer anything over a move home given reported interest from RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg is unknown.

The size of the compensation, and how it differs based on the division in England, has been widely reported should he move on, but there remain question marks about where things stand if he leaves these borders rather than joining a Premier League or Championship outfit. Clauses elsewhere could change the landscape of things once again.

With Still now the big favourite for the Southampton job, it seems that Röhl’s Wednesday limbo will rumble on for a while longer, and with transfers to make and preseason to plan, none of it is helping the Owls’ preparations for the 2025/26 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday could do with a line drawn under the situation one way or another as soon as possible, and if the Saints do go on to appoint Still then that at least ends one source of speculation. The sad reality, however, is that this is likely to rumble on into the summer.