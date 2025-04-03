Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday don’t know for sure which division they’ll be in next season, but it’s highly likely that it’ll be the Championship.

Mathematically the Owls can still finish anywhere from fourth down to 24th, however neither of those are particularly likely as they head into the final seven matches.

Wednesday would need to overturn a five-point deficit and leapfrog six others to get into the play-off places, and would need catastrophic turn of events for relegation to be possible - they’re 12 points clear of the bottom three.

With that in mind, the confirmation of the key dates for the 2025/26 season, as released by the English Football League today, are of importance. Wednesdayites will get to see their schedule for the season on fixture release day on June 26th, with the second tier of English football set to get underway two months later.

A statement from the EFL today read, “As the 2024/25 season draws to an exciting close, supporters can now mark a further date in their calendar for the 2025/26 campaign with the highly anticipated fixture release day set for 9am on Thursday 26 June 2025.

EFL key dates for the 2025/26 season

“The 2025/26 season will kick-off over the weekends of 1-3 August in League One and League Two and 8-10 August in the Championship... Fixture release day will also incorporate the draws for Round One of the Carabao Cup and the Vertu Trophy Group Stage, which will both take place live on Sky Sports News.

“The Carabao Cup will begin in mid-August, with Newcastle United no doubt having a keen interest as the current holders of the competition following their famous victory against Liverpool at Wembley Stadium in March. The Vertu Trophy will start in early-September, with this season’s competition reaching its conclusion on Sunday 13 April with both Birmingham City and Peterborough United aiming to win the trophy for a third time.

“The Sky Bet Play-Offs will take place over the 2026 May Bank Holiday Weekend, from 23-25 May... The scheduled 46 rounds of League matches will take place across 33 weekends, nine midweeks and four Bank Holidays in the Championship, with Leagues One and Two playing over 33 weekends, five midweeks and eight Bank Holidays and International Breaks.”

For now, though, the Owls will be focused on this week’s game againt Hull City at Hillsborough, with Danny Röhl and his side hoping to close that gap on those above them heading into the last six games of their 2024/25 campaign.