One of the things that hurts football crowds is when a game gets played on TV. Another is when it’s an evening game rather than a 3pm kick off. Another, you’d think, is when the last train home is 45 minutes after the game gets underway.

So when it was decided that Wednesday’s game against the Dons on Good Friday would now take place at 7.45pm on a Saturday in order to cater for TV, Wednesdayites would be forgiven for knocking it on the head.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Have they though? Obviously not.

After 5,000+ fans, the club’s biggest away following of the season, made the trip to Bolton Wanderers, they’re doing to do it all over again down at Stadium MK – which is substantially further away and a lot more difficult to get back from.

Apparently over 5,100 tickets have been sold already, and with more available on the gate on the day then we’re probably looking at about 5,500 making the trip to Milton Keynes to cheer on their side. In all likelihood it’ll be their biggest away following of the season. Again.

To take 10,000+ people to two games in the space of a week is pretty impressive anyway, but to do it when one of them is at such a ridiculously inconvenient time is even more so.

Sheffield Wednesday fans have travelled in their numbers this season.

Now it’s up to the players to do their bit and give them a smile to go home with.

It almost happened against Bolton, until that late equaliser, and truth be told Wednesday’s away form has left a lot to be desired.

The fans have turned up in numbers all season, but have only seen six wins on the road over the course of the season. It’s been a month since the last one.