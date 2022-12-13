Sheffield Wednesday are aiming to get defender, David Agbontohoma, out on loan in order to get more senior football under his belt.

The 21-year-old came in to the Owls as a free agent midway through 2021, and a year later signed an extended deal at S6 after impressing Darren Moore and his technical team.

Though he’s not broken into the first team on a regular basis yet, Agbontohoma has spent plenty of time training with the senior ranks at Middlewood Road – and last week he wore the captain’s armband in a friendly against a Huddersfield B team despite a number of first team players featuring.

Now, the Owls boss has confirmed that they’re aiming to get him out on loan in the near future – joining the likes of Paulo Aguas, Jay Glover and Luke Jackson after they recently left on short-term deals.

“We want to,” Moore admitted. “But we’ve got to have somebody willing. We want to give him frontline football.

“He’s done really well, David. But we feel that though - in terms of training in and around the first team - he does well, he needs that time on the frontline just to add that bit more power and decision-making to his game.

“He’s got the football understanding and capabilities, it’s just about putting it into practice on a Saturday.

Darren Moore is hoping to get David Agbontohoma out on loan from Sheffield Wednesday. (Steve Ellis)

“We continuously look for that opportunity of getting him a loan somewhere where he’s going to play first team football. But that’s been alluding us at the moment.”

