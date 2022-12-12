Darren Moore says that he’s not really looking at bringing in another striker in January, saying that he’s already got elements that he didn’t have last season.

The Owls have found goals hard to come by in recent weeks – despite putting together a nine-game unbeaten run – and as things stand nobody in the side has scored more than four league goals after 21 games played.

After the 1-1 draw with Exeter City in which Michael Smith, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Mallik Wilks and Callum Paterson (who scored the equaliser) all featured, Moore told The Star that he wasn’t looking at bolstering his strike force in January as things stand.

“No, we’re just looking at the team in terms of where we’re at,” Moore explained. “We threw caution to the wind against Exeter. I whipped Smudger and Josh off, I put Mallik, Greggers and Pato on - and it paid off.

“Josh and Smudger had chances but didn’t capitalises, but Pato took his and Greeters looked sharp on the ball for us.

“It changed up the dynamic, and last year we wouldn’t really have had that dynamic - but we have now.

“It’s about utilising those players at the top of the pitch, and finding the balance, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tom Cannon of Everton has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Since then, Wednesday have been linked with Everton starlet, Tom Cannon, who has been firing in goals in the Premier League 2 and Papa John’s Trophy this season – however the likes of Preston North End and Fleetwood Town have also been mentioned with regards to the 19-year-old forward.