Sheffield Wednesday out to ‘maintain momentum’ in big Sunderland clash

The Owls are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run in League One that has seen them remain in contention for the Play-Off places going into the turn of the year, and another victory over the Black Cats would do them no harm at all in their final game of 2021.

It remains to be seen at this point whether the match will go ahead given the surge in Covid-19 cases in England the postponement of Wednesday’s last two matches, but Moore has said that he’s hopeful his side will be able to get back playing after returning to training in phased groups.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore’s side haven’t played since the 2-0 win over Crewe Alexandra on December 11th, and by the time they make the trip up north it’ll have been almost a month without taking the field.

But the Owls boss wants to keep things going, telling the club’s official website,“It’s vital to maintain momentum and the only way to do that is out on the grass. Our schedules have been disrupted so the focus now is continuing where we left off. We’ve been on a good, solid run of form, we need that to continue and going into the New Year the games are going to come thick and fast, especially with the additional fixtures to be rearranged.

“We need to come back firing on all cylinders and Hillsborough has a huge part to play in that with the number of home games we have on the fixture list. I’ve lost count of the amount of people I speak to in football who are in awe of the experience of coming to Hillsborough, telling me how unique Hillsborough is and how fortunate we are to be able to draw on the support and atmospheres we have at Sheffield Wednesday. ”

Wednesday are due to face Sunderland at The Stadium of Light on December 30th as they look to try and get back into League One’s top six once again.