Robinson’s U’s completed a league double over the Owls this season, and currently sit a place above them in the League One table, however are there by virtue of their superior goal difference as both teams sit on 69 points.

The Oxford boss was in studio on Quest TV as they dissected Saturday’s fixtures, and he admitted that he feels that Wednesday have got what it takes to make a strong finish to the season.

Speaking after Wednesday’s comprehensive 4-1 win over Cheltenham Town, Robinson said, "They have got some fantastic players… When you build up playing Sheffield Wednesday, you can't help but saying 'oh Barry Bannan, what a player.' Every manager would love him in their team. He is a joy to watch. Everything just revolves around him.

"But they have got good strikers and it is the difference. When they start hitting form - Lee Gregory is a good striker, especially at this level - they will be a force to be reckoned with."

Meanwhile, former England international, Dean Ashton, also praised the Owls skipper as he said, “We were just in awe again of Barry Bannan and what a wonderful technical player he is…”

Wednesday’s next game will see them take on AFC Wimbledon on Saturday as they look to keep their impressive scoring run at Hillsborough going, a run that has seen them score 18 goals in their last five games.