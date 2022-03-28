Delighted Jack Hunt reveals Sheffield Wednesday jokes after first ever Owls goal

Hunt played his 147th game for the Owls when he lined up against Cheltenham Town on Saturday, and after threatening to finally get his first goal for the club in recent weeks he was on hand to volley home an excellent strike to score Wednesday’s third in a 4-1 win that took them back up into the Play-Off places.

The 31-year-old has found some great form over the last couple of months in what is his second campaign at Hillsborough, and the goal over the weekend will have been a cherry on top for the experience full back as he continues to shine in the new wingback role that he’s being asked to play by Darren Moore.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s safe to say that Hunt was delighted to end his drought – though he's hoping to add a few more before the season is out.

“The fans have supported me for a lot of games over two spells since I came here," he said with a smile. “So if I could send people home with smiles on their faces then that’s all that matters to me… I did one similar on Tuesday in training, I’ll be honest with you, so that is what the jokes were about inside. A few of the staff said to me before the game, ‘I fancy you today’.

“My family were close in the corner as well, so it means a lot to me… I wear my heart on my sleeve every time I step on the pitch, and it does mean a lot to me, so I am really thankful.”

“It had been coming in the sense of I have been getting into the right places, I’ve just not been taking my chances - today I did. It was an incredible feeling, and it gets a weight off my back.

Jack Hunt finally scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal over the weekend.