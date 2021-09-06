Sheffield Wednesday open up contract talks after rebuffing Championship interest in attacker

Paterson joined Wednesday under Garry Monk at the start of the last campaign after making the switch from Cardiff City, and – the club’s relegation aside – will have been pleased with his own personal output of nine goals and four assists.

The summer saw a major rebuild take place at Hillsborough as Darren Moore rang the changes with a raft of exits and several new signings, and the Wednesday boss was eager to make sure that he kept hold of players that he saw as key to the club’s promotion hopes.

With that in mind, new contracts were negotiated and finalised for the likes of Sam Hutchinson, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa, and now The Star understands that they’re also in talks with Paterson about a new deal for him.

The 26-year-old spoke recently about how happy he was in Sheffield and how he’d like to put down some roots in the Steel City, and it’s thought that the club are also keep for him to stick around having rebuffed enquiries from Championship clubs over the summer.

With those rebuffs in mind, it’s understood that the Owls are looking to give Paterson an improved deal at Hillsborough, and that talks are now very much underway in regards to that.

Paterson’s current contract runs until 2022 with the option for an extra year, however he’ll no doubt have taken a hefty wage cut over the summer after relegation into the Championship.