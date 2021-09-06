Sow was off the mark at the first opportunity last week as the Owls got off to a winning start in the Papa John’s Trophy against Newcastle United’s U21s, opening the scoring for Darren Moore’s side as they went on to win 3-0 at Hillsborough.

And the Dutch attacker, who has signed a two-year deal in Sheffield, says that he’s already settled in nicely at the club since moving from the Netherlands – but there’s one player in particular that has caught his eye.

When asked if anybody had stuck out since his arrival, Sow told The Star, “For the first match against Charlton I was staying in the hotel, and when I was watching the skipper I was like, ‘Woah, this guy is quite good’.

“Then when I arrived I was talking and I said, ‘Wow, the captain is very good’… They told me, ‘Yeah, he’s very, very good’.

“Every training, every match, I can see that his level is very, very high. In the last match against Morecambe I saw him play, and afterwards they were just saying that it was normal for him to reach those levels. He looked very good, but for him I think it’s a normal match - the other players just expect that from him. He’s set those high standards.”

Sow is expected to be in the squad once again this weekend as Wednesday travel to Plymouth Argyle, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be handed another start or not.