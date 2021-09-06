The Northern Ireland international joined the Owls at the start of the 2021/22 campaign as Darren Moore looked to bring in an experienced goalkeeper for their promotion push back out of League One.

And things have gone exceptionally well for the 24-year-old Burnley loanee, with the shot-stopper having only conceded one goal in his first five games, making a huge penalty save in the win over Rotherham United and putting in some very confident performances between the sticks.

Peacock-Farrell, who is currently away on international duty, has now been rewarded for his efforts by the Wednesday faithful, with the club confirming that he has been voted as their August Player of the Month.

Wednesday return to action this weekend as they travel to Plymouth Argyle and attempt to climb back up the League One table, and BPF will be eager to keep up his early form as the Owls’ last line of defence.