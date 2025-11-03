Sheffield Wednesday need to start and get points on the board at home sooner rather than later.

Attacker Jamal Lowe has said Sheffield Wednesday must turn Hillsborough into a fortress if they are to stand any chance of overcoming their points deduction and preserving their Championship status this season.

After going into administration just over a week ago, the Owls were immediately deducted 12 points, leaving them on -6 at the foot of the table. They have since clawed one point back, moving onto -5, after Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

With a depleted squad, the odds are firmly stacked against Wednesday and their hopes of avoiding relegation to League One. Just 13 games into the campaign and they are already 17 points from safety, highlighting the size of the mountain they must now attempt to climb.

If they are to stand any chance of beating the drop, they must, in the opinion of Lowe, turn their home form around sooner rather than later. The Owls are still winless in S6 this term, losing six and drawing one of their first seven Championship outings on home soil.

Addressing the importance of the fans’ support, Lowe told The Star: “It’s going to be massive, both at home and away. We have got to make Hillsborough one of the hardest places to come to and play, which it can be when it’s fully rocking.

Lowe outlines Hillsborough objective

“Playing here as an away player, it is tough when it’s fully going. We want to try and create that as a fortress.

“The away support is always top. If we can keep those two going, I am sure the results will come.”

Although administration has all but condemned Wednesday to relegation, the positivity that has been created on the back of Dejphon Chansiri’s premiership coming to an end has been nothing short of breathtaking. Wednesday night’s visit of Norwich City, which set is set to attract a big crowd after ticket prices were slashed, will mark exactly a fortnight since Hillsborough was practically empty for the visit of Middlesbrough, highlighting just how the mood has changed in next to no time.

And Lowe, who has reiterated that the players fully understood why the fans staged boycotts and protests in a desperate attempt to oust Chansiri, is now looking forward to everyone being back together again.

“We are trying to rebuild that connection,” Lowe continued. “We have been separate for a while, really, with protests and all the stuff that went on, which had to be done at the end of the day.

“If you look back at it, the result that everyone wanted has kind of unfolded, anyway. We completely understood the protests and everything that went on. Now it is about coming back together.”