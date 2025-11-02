Sean Fusire earned plenty of plaudits once again for his performance in Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

If any good has come out of the mess Dejphon Chansiri has left behind at Sheffield Wednesday, it has been the opportunities the club’s younger players have secured so far this season.

Saturday’s 0-0 draw with West Bromwich Albion saw Sean Fusire secure his third successive start and 19-year-old Bruno Fernandes make his league debut with a late cameo appearance off the bench.

Wednesday’s squad was decimated during the summer, leaving manager Henrik Pedersen with a limited number of resources available to him. It has meant he has been forced to dive deep into the club’s youth ranks and fast-track several youngsters into the first-team squad ahead of schedule.

Ernie Weaver and George Brown, who are both currently sidelined with injuries, were the headline-grabbing youngsters after making immediate impacts in the Championship. Gui Siqueira, who is also currently unavailable with a long-term injury, and Reece Johnson also got their moments in the spotlight with goals in the Carabao Cup win over Bolton Wanderers in August.

The latest youngster attempting to put a marker down at Hillsborough, though, is Fusire. The 20-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Middlewood Road, has started each of the Owls’ last three Championship outings, making the right wing-back spot his own.

With Weaver facing the likelihood of missing the rest of the season and Yan Valery making the centre of midfield his new natural habitat, Pedersen has had to oversee a recent reshuffle in defence, opening up a window of opportunity for Fusire to make his mark.

Sean Fusire scored his first Sheffield Wednesday goal against Oxford United. | Getty Images

Although he made a name for himself in Wednesday’s youth ranks as a defensive-midfielder, his recent switch to right wing-back has been the making of him. His performances against Middlesbrough, Oxford United and West Brom have all been really encouraging.

Speaking about his recent positional switch after he scored in the defeat to Oxford at Hillsborough last weekend, Pedersen said of Fusire: "Sean had played in the No.6 position more or less all the time, but I think the right wing-back position is a much better position for him.

Pedersen believes Fusire’s best role is out wide

"Defensively and offensively, it is a little bit easier for him to see the picture, to see the tactical pictures. On the ball, it is a little bit easier for him not to have players 360 degrees around him.

"To have an open body position to look forward, it is a little bit easier when he doesn't have to jump too much between more players as a wing-back or winger. I think this position fits him really well, and I have big respect for him for how he came in during the Charlton game and how he played against Middlesbrough."

More evidence of Pedersen’s insightful tactical explanation was on show at The Hawthorns, with Fusire producing another accomplished performance.

Regularly getting himself up and down the right flank, the Zimbabwe international completed 78 per cent of his attempted passes, successfully executed three long balls, won four of his five attempted tackles, won three interceptions, produced one clearance and won six of his ten ground duels.

Recording such impressive defensive statistics on just his third Championship start as a wing-back, particularly when tasked with stopping a player of Mikey Johnston’s capabilities, deserves recognition. Fusire has adjusted to his new role seamlessly, meaning Pedersen, his coaching staff and the Owls ace himself deserve immense credit.

Given four starts by former Owls manager Danny Röhl in the Carabao Cup last season, Fusire is now offering signs to suggest he can have a future in the first-team at Hillsborough. He has not put a foot wrong since being drafted into the starting XI for the visit of Middlesbrough, meaning he is now one of the very first names on the teamsheet.