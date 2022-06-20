Sheffield Wednesday 'no longer a soft touch' as recruitment activity continues

That work is ongoing beyond the scenes to add to the signings of Ben Heneghan and David Stockdale. Wednesday are well-known to be on the search for players in just about every position on the field after departures to senior players left holes to be plugged in the changing room.

The Owls welcomed the contract extension of defender Jack Hunt but look likely to wave goodbye to Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith, both of whom are set to pass-up contract offers from the club. A decision on a new deal from Massimo Luongo is as yet unknown.

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday return to their Middlewood Road training base this morning (Monday 20) and the club will be looking to accelerate their recruitment activity ahead of their first preseason clash at Alfreton Town on July 2.

But what has become clear is that the Owls are looking to negotiate harder when it comes to offering contracts to transfer targets and while they remain ambitious in the transfer market, it is believed they are tightening their belt when it comes to how they go about their business.

A recruitment source has gone as far as to tell The Star the club is not the ‘soft touch’ it may have been at points in the past when it comes to negotiating contracts.

Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri has spoken about the need to move towards a more ‘self-sustainable’ way of doing business at the club and it is clear the Owls will not be seen to be paying over the odds of what they feel a player is worth.

For the first time in three transfer windows the club are allowed to spend in the transfer market if they see fit, with high-profile, under contract targets such as Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks having been identified already this summer.