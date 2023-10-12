Former Sheffield Wednesday man Craig Shakespeare thanks well-wishers after cancer diagnosis
A former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder has revealed that he is being treated for cancer.
Craig Shakespeare spent a short time as a player at Hillsborough, signing from Walsall in 1989 before moving on to West Bromwich Albion less than a year later. He made 17 league appearances for the Owls.
A statement released by Leicester City this morning confirmed the news on Thursday morning.
The statement read: “Former Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare has revealed that he has recently been diagnosed with cancer and is currently receiving treatment.
“Craig is very grateful for the kind well-wishes he has been receiving and for the privacy that he and his family have been shown during this challenging time.”
Leicester chief executive Susan Whelan said: “Everyone at the Club sends their strength and support to Craig, his wife Karen and their children Elle and Jed. They will all be in our thoughts and prayers as Craig progresses with his treatment, surrounded by the love befitting his place in the hearts of the Leicester City family and the wider game.”
An attacking, left-footed midfielder, Shakespeare is a highly respected coach and took on a managerial role with Leicester in 2017. It is with the Foxes that he played an integral part of their remarkable 2015/16 Premier League title win as assistant manager to Caludio Ranieri.
He has worked closely with former Wednesday captains Nigel Pearson and Dean Smith in his career to date and has held assistant managerial roles with a host of big EFL clubs including West Brom, Hull City, Watford, Aston Villa and Norwich City.