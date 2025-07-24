Our popular ‘All Wednesday’ show can now be found on YouTube, so come and join us for Sheffield Wednesday news, updates and interviews.

Our show, hosted by Joe Crann, has been running for almost a year now, and during that time we’ve brought you interviews from club legends, interesting former players, authors, ex-Owls captains and many local heroes from the music and art scene.

Lee Gregory has regaled us with stories of *that* promotion season, and Graham Coughlan spoke of some unorthodox methods. Barry Bannan and Chris Powell spoke glowingly about the club’s recent history, while we’ve taken trips down memory lane with the likes of Lee Bullen, Neil Mellor and Shefki Kuqi.

Now you can watch every guest episode so far over on our new YouTube channel, and we’ll be bringing you weekly episodes to make sure you get your Wednesday fix. For a taste of what we’ve got up to so far, check out some great interviews below:

