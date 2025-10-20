Formner Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl is back in work

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl as their new head coach.

The German, who left Hillsborough in July, has signed an initial two-and-a-half-year deal at the Scottish club, replacing Russell Martin, who was sacked just over a fortnight ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl was reported to have withdrawn from the race to replace the former Southampton boss last week after it became clear the Gers were trying to appoint Kevin Muscat as their new boss, but talks with the Shanghai Port chief broke down over the weekend, meaning Rangers have turned to Röhl to try and arrest their slow start to the season.

The former Wednesday boss, 36, will take charge for the first time on Thursday night, taking his side to Norway to face SK Brann in the Europa League.

“It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of Head Coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world,” Röhl told Rangers’ club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.

"We have no time to waste, we start straight away. I respect that trust is earned and understand we have to give the supporters confidence in what we are doing by showing it on the pitch from the start.

"The expectations are huge and I love this challenge because I set high standards for myself and the team too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m looking forward to meeting the squad and getting down to work ahead of Thursday’s game away to Brann."

Röhl ‘impressed with his vision’

Röhl’s move to Glasgow reunites him with former Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama, who joined Rangers from the Owls during the summer transfer window.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh added: "We’re very pleased to welcome Danny to Rangers, an ambitious coach who shares the club’s hunger for progress and success. His experience at elite level, in high pressure environments, makes him a strong fit for what we expect here.

“We know the past few months have been challenging, but our focus has always been on getting the right person, who is ready to immediately embrace this football club and the demands that come with it.

"Danny impressed us with his vision, his character, and his understanding of what Rangers stands for. We believe he can help restore pride, momentum, and ultimately success."