Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing a first home win of the season when they lock horns with QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to record back-to-back Championship wins for the first time since March when they welcome QPR to Hillsborough this afternoon.

The Owls, who have won just twice at home in 2025, secured their first victory of the season last time out, beating Portsmouth 2-0 at Fratton Park via goals from Barry Bannan and George Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last weekend’s three-point haul on the South Coast was a welcomed boost for players and supporters alike amid the ongoing off-field troubles that are continuing to rumble on. The challenge now, though, is to try and stop an in-form QPR side in its tracks.

The Londoners will make the trip to S6 going in search of a fourth successive win following recent triumphs over Charlton Athletic (3-1), Wrexham (3-1) and Stoke City (1-0). It has been an impressive response to their 7-1 humbling at the hands of Coventry City last month.

However, QPR have come unstuck against Wednesday in recent years, winning just one of the last eight meetings between the two clubs - a 4-1 victory at Loftus Road in a behind-closed-doors clash during the Covid-plagued 2020/21 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks appointment could be a bad omen for Wednesday

Interestingly, though, the Hoops have found joy against Wednesday when John Brooks, who has been appointed as the referee for today’s clash in S6, has been the man in the middle.

On three of the last four occasions QPR have beaten Wednesday, Brooks, remarkably, has been the man in charge. He was the man in the middle for the aforementioned 4-1 win at Loftus Road in April 2021 and prior to that a 2-1 win at Hillsborough in August 2019 and a 3-0 win for the Londoners at Loftus Road in October 2018.

Additionally, the only three wins QPR have secured from the seven fixtures Books has officiated with them involved have all come against the Owls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brooks, who refereed last season’s Carabao Cup final between Newcastle United and Liverpool at Wembley, has taken charge of ten fixtures involving Wednesday during his career, the most recent of which was when the Owls were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Southampton on penalties in November 2022.

Predominantly a Premier League referee last season, Brooks has officiated just two games so far this term, the most recent of which was Oxford United’s 3-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate last Sunday.