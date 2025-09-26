Sheffield Wednesday appear to be close to welcoming midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah back from an injury lay-off.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has been spotted back in training ahead of Saturday’s Championship clash with QPR at Hillsborough.

The midfield enforcer has missed each of Wednesday’s last eight matches across all competitions after suffering a hamstring injury in their opening day defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium last month.

After giving Wednesday a shock lead with with 26 minutes on the clock, the former West Bromwich Albion man was forced off just six minutes later and was replaced by Sean Fusire. Owls manager Henrik Pedersen declared after the game he could be out for “some time”.

However, the 30-year-old, who joined the Owls in July last year, has been working hard on his recovery in recent weeks, so much so he has now been pictured back in training alongside his teammates at the Owls’ Middlewood Road training base.

The club uploaded some images from Wednesday’s latest training session to their website on Thursday, including two snaps of Chalobah.

Chalobah could return before the international break

Pedersen, ahead of the upcoming clash with QPR, did not provide a fresh update on the midfielder, meaning it remains unclear if he will be available for the tussle with the Londoners. However, he admitted ahead of last weekend’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park there was a chance he could be back available before the upcoming October international break.

Pedersen told The Star: “Maybe Reece (Johnson) will come back, and possibly Chalobah also, hopefully they’ll come back, but other than those two I don’t think there will be others.”

Ahead of the Championship campaign pausing for a second time this season in just over a week’s time, Wednesday must navigate their way through a challenging three-game week, facing QPR (H), Birmingham City (A) and Coventry City (H).

The prospect of recovering Chalobah in time for any of those fixtures would be a significant boost for Pedersen, who is continuing to work with a depleted squad.