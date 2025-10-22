Former Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl was installed as the new Rangers head coach on Monday.

Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama has said he is “very excited” to have been reunited with former Owls boss Danny Röhl at Rangers, admitting “he is like a father to me”.

Röhl was reunited with Gassama north of the border earlier this week after being appointed as the Gers’ new head coach. He has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Ibrox after replacing Russell Martin.

The German tactician, who departed Hillsborough in July, will take charge of his new team for the first time on Thursday evening, facing Norwegian side SK Brann in the Europa League away from home.

And ahead of Röhl’s first game in charge of the Scottish outfit, who are in desperate need of a lift after a poor run of results, Gassama has offered his Rangers teammates and supporters an insight into what they can expect from the 36-year-old.

Reflecting on what life was like with Röhl at Wednesday, Gassama told Rangers’ club website: “It was good. He is like a father to me. He helped me a lot.

"When I was at Sheffield Wednesday, I worked with him for 18 months and he gave me a lot of advice, and especially last season I had a good year because of him.

Gassama explains how Röhl advised him

“He taught me how to play my position on the pitch. He loves players to fight for the team and there were a lot of other things - even off the park he helped me a lot to settle in.

“He was good for me. He is a good manager with a lot of good ideas and I think he will help us to win games. It is good for us to have him here.

“How was training? It was hard, but that is normal with him. He likes his teams to work hard and you have to do it every day.

"It isn’t just on the park; he wants you working hard off the park. Even the warm-up was hard.

“I am very excited to work with him again. I think at Rangers we have a lot of talented players and I think the gaffer will help us win games. I think everyone is excited and looking forward to it.”