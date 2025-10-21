Former Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has concluded his first press conference as manager of Scottish giants Rangers as he prepares to take on a similar turnaround job to the one he walked into at Hillsborough.

The talented German coach joined Wednesday in October 2023 to find a side rock bottom of the Championship and reeling from a short and unsuccessful Xisco reign amid widespread supporter unrest with regard to how the club was being run. The club staged a historic survival mission and went on to flirt with play-off contention the following season before his protracted departure over the summer.

It’s a situation with clear parallels to how things are laid at Ibrox, with Russell Martin having been sacked following a run of just one win in their opening eight Premiership matches and supporters asking major questions of the club’s new ownership. Among the questions asked of Röhl in his unveiling press conference as Gers boss was whether he felt he was uniquely placed to take on the challenge of turning the club around given his previous experience at S6.

Danny Rohl has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal as Rangers manager. | Getty Images

“I think I am very well prepared over the last 16 years to now be here,” Röhl answered. “Of course it is a part that when you come to such a club how much there is a demand, but you have to feel it. This is something I will learn very soon.”

Perhaps referencing his experience at Wednesday, he continued: “I am very well prepared to turn around things. It starts with winning, with football that is very honest, that goes in a direction that the fans want to see. This is a big part at this club.

“I watched some clips from very long ago of some home games here and what atmosphere you can really bring here. I really enjoy having such supporters behind me. But for this you have to invest as a group on the pitch and that starts with me as a leader to give them the idea on how we want to play. In this direction I am very clear that we will bring a lot of supporters back.”

