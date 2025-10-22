Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a first Championship home win of the season when they welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.
The Owls, who are understood to owe a significant further sum to HMRC this week, suffered a second successive defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.
The visit of Middlesbrough to S6 is poised to be overshadowed by a mass boycott, with Owls supporters being urged to stay away by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust in their latest protest effort against Dejphon Chansiri. The game has been identified as an ample opportunity to stage a protest of this nature because it is being screened live on Sky Sports.
Ahead of the clash with Rob Edwards’ side, who will be hoping to strengthen their grip on one of the automatic promotion places this evening, here is how The Star thinks the Owls could line up this evening: