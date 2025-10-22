Sheffield Wednesday will be targeting a first Championship home win of the season when they welcome Middlesbrough to Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

The Owls, who are understood to owe a significant further sum to HMRC this week, suffered a second successive defeat last time out, losing 2-1 to Charlton Athletic at The Valley on Saturday afternoon.

The visit of Middlesbrough to S6 is poised to be overshadowed by a mass boycott, with Owls supporters being urged to stay away by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust in their latest protest effort against Dejphon Chansiri. The game has been identified as an ample opportunity to stage a protest of this nature because it is being screened live on Sky Sports.

Ahead of the clash with Rob Edwards’ side, who will be hoping to strengthen their grip on one of the automatic promotion places this evening, here is how The Star thinks the Owls could line up this evening:

1 . Joe Lumley Signed on a seven-day emergency loan from Bristol City on Tuesday to cover Ethan Horvath's suspension, Lumley is poised to be thrown straight in and start in goal against his former club. | Getty Images Photo: Dan Mullan/Getty Images. Photo Sales

2 . Dominic Iorfa Iorfa was forced off with a back problem during Saturday's defeat at Charlton, sparking fears he could be the latest Owls defender set for a spell on the sidelines. However, boss Henrik Pedersen refused to rule him out of the clash with Boro, insisting he was hopeful he would be available for selection. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Gabriel Otegbayo Otegabyo came into the team at the expense of the injured Ernie Weaver against Charlton and he is highly likely to retain his place amid the lack of options available in the centre-back department. | UGC Photo Sales

4 . Max Lowe Lowe has started every Championship game for Wednesday so far this season and that trend is unlikely to change against Middlesbrough. | UGC Photo Sales