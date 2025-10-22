A Sheffield Wednesday reunion is beginning to take shape in Glasgow.

Rangers have confirmed the addition of former Sheffield Wednesday performance manager Sascha Lense to Danny Röhl’s coaching team in Glasgow.

Röhl was installed as the Gers’ new head coach earlier this week after being chosen to replace Russell Martin, who was sacked earlier this month following a poor start to the season.

Less than 48 hours after being unveiled as the Scottish outfit’s new boss, Röhl has strengthened his coaching team, adding former Owls performance manager Lense and Matthias Kaltenbach, who has been installed as his assistant, to his inner circle.

Lense, who had previously worked at Manchester United prior to joining Wednesday alongside Röhl in October 2023, has been handed the title of first-team performance manager at Ibrox, meaning he looks set to conduct similar duties to the ones he took care of at Hillsborough.

It means the Gers’ coaching team now features three former Wednesday employees, with Röhl and Lense being reunited with former Owls goalkeeping coach Salvatore Bibbo. The 51-year-old joined the Scottish club in July after just under two years in South Yorkshire.

A Wednesday reunion in Glasgow

The trio, of course, are also working with former Wednesday winger Djeidi Gassama, who moved north of the border in July. He joined Rangers on a four-year deal after Wednesday made the decision to sell him in a desperate move to raise funds amid their ongoing financial crisis.

After being unveiled as Rangers’ new head coach on Monday, Röhl, speaking to the club’s website, said: “It is a huge privilege to be taking on the role of head coach at such an incredible club, recognised around the world.

"I know it has been a difficult start to the season, but there is still so much to play for in four competitions, and my staff and I will give it everything to reward the supporters and the club.”