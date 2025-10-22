Sheffield Wednesday will be eyeing a surprise victory when they host Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Wednesday evening.

The visit of the automatic promotion hopefuls is set to be overshadowed by a mass boycott, with Wednesday supporters being encouraged to refrain from entering the stadium by the Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The latest protest plan has been drawn up to coincide with the game being screened live on Sky Sports. It remains to be seen if travelling Middlesbrough supporters will outnumber the home faithful.

Ahead of what could prove to be a very unique occasion, here are five pre-match talking points:

Owls fans encouraged to stay away

After being encouraged to avoid buying merchandise, food and drink inside Hillsborough so far this season, Wednesdayites are being encouraged to take their protest efforts against Chansiri one step further by staying away from the stadium completely against Boro.

Earlier this month, the trust announced plans to stage a protest of this ilk, identifying the clash with Middlesbrough as the ideal opportunity. The game, as already being documented, is being shown live on Sky Sports, meaning the boycott should generate plenty of attention on a national and international scale.

A statement issued by the trust earlier this month said: “The Middlesbrough game is a prime opportunity to communicate to Chansiri via national media that we will not continue to fund our own decline. Your empty seat will speak louder than a thousand words.”

At the time of writing, it is, of course, impossible to predict just how many Wednesday supporters will choose to stay away and watch the game from either the comfort of their own home or at their local pub.

Lumley to make his bow

After having Ethan Horvath sent-off in the closing stages against Charlton Athletic on Saturday, Wednesday had to dive into the emergency loan market to source a replacement goalkeeper, swooping for Bristol City shot-stopper Joe Lumley.

He arrived at Hillsborough on Tuesday, signing on a seven-day emergency loan, meaning he is poised to make his debut against his former club. He joined Bristol City as recently as June and has made two appearances so far this season, both of which were in the Carabao Cup.

As a result of Lumley’s switch to Hillsborough, it means youngster Logan Stretch will have to wait that little bit longer to make his senior debut. The former Liverpool youngster has been on the bench for Wednesday’s opening 13 matches in league and cup this season and that trend should continue against Rob Edwards’ team.

Lumley, 30, made 39 appearances for Boro during the 2021/22 season, keeping 14 clean sheets. Wednesday evening’s game is set to mark his first Championship appearance since April 2023.

Wednesday’s S6 struggles

Wednesday head into the clash with Boro still searching for their first Championship home win of the season. The Owls have lost four of their opening five S6 outings in the league this term, earning one point.

Conceding 14 goals on their own patch so far this season in the league alone, Wednesday will have to be at their very best if they are to stop Middlesbrough from adding to their woes. Edwards’ troops produced a statement performance against fellow promotion hopefuls Ipswich Town last time out, winning 2-1, and will be keen to build on it.

Funnily enough, Wednesday’s last Championship home win was against Middlesbrough on Easter Monday. Second half goals from former Owls Josh Windass and Anthony Musaba sealed an impressive come-from-behind 2-1 win.

However, that marked Wednesday’s only victory in their last 15 home league games, meaning their S6 record in 2025 has been nothing short of torrid. Wednesday have only previously failed to win any of their first six home games in the Championship era once.

Cadamarteri to return?

After starting Saturday’s defeat at Charlton on the bench, it would be no great surprise to see Bailey Cadamarteri reinstalled to the starting XI against Boro. He has started all but two of Wednesday’s opening 11 Championship matches this term, with the only two games he has not started coming immediately after the two international breaks when he has been away with Jamaica.

Although the striker has only bagged one Championship goal this season, his work ethic has not gone unnoticed, meaning that is likely to be a big factor of boss Henrik Pedersen’s thinking.

Cadamarteri could partner Jamal Lowe in attack after the latter claimed his second goal in his last three games at the weekend.

Farewell, Milan

For the Owls supporters who do choose to attend the visit of Boro, there will be an opportunity ahead of kick-off to pay tribute to former Wednesday chairman and owner Milan Mandarić, who died earlier this month at the age of 87.

The Owls confirmed on Tuesday that a minute’s applause will take place ahead of kick-off in memory of Mandarić. Wednesday later confirmed that an identical tribute will take place against Oxford United at Hillsborough on Saturday, recognising that a number of supporters are preparing to boycott the visit of Boro.

Mandarić purchased Wednesday in 2010 and sold the club to Chansiri in January 2015.