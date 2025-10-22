Sheffield Wednesday supporters are being encouraged to boycott Wednesday night’s clash with Middlesbrough by the Supporters’ Trust.

The Sheffield Wednesday Supporters’ Trust has issued a fresh plea to Wednesdayites to boycott tonight’s Championship clash with Middlesbrough at Hillsborough in protest against owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The trust shared their plans for the visit of Middlesbrough earlier this month, confirming they wanted to mark the fixture with a mass boycott to further highlight the scale of the ongoing situation at Hillsborough.

The Championship tussle is this evening’s featured match on Sky Sports, meaning the trust hopes the boycott will earn plenty of national and international attention. The trust has come up with various protest ideas already this season, including avoiding buying merchandise, food and drink at Hillsborough, post-match protests and entering the season opener against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium five minutes after kick-off.

However, the visit of Rob Edwards’ side will mark the most significant protest yet, although it remains to be seen how many Wednesday supporters will choose to stay away from Hillsborough.

Issuing an update on their X page (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday morning, the trust said: "A reminder ahead of tonight’s Middlesbrough game.

‘Your empty seat will do the talking’

"Tonight’s home fixture against Middlesbrough is live on Sky Sports, giving us a national stage. The boycott is about more than one match. It is a visual message showing what life under Dejphon Chansiri would look like if supporters stopped renewing their season tickets.

"By staying away, you are helping to show that our fan base will not continue to fund decline and division. Every empty seat reflects the desire so many of us share to see a stronger, better future for Sheffield Wednesday.

A reminder ahead of tonight’s Middlesbrough game



"Your empty seat will do the talking.

"Remember, this is a personal decision. Every supporter shows their love for Wednesday in their own way, and respect between fans remains vital.

"If you are not going to Hillsborough, consider watching the game at your local pub. It is a great way to stay connected with fellow fans while supporting local businesses that miss out on matchday trade."