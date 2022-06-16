Mallik Wilks’ Sheffield Wednesday stance revealed as interest in Hull City man goes on

Wilks is one of several players Wednesday are looking to bring in in the coming weeks as Owls boss Darren Moore looks to plug the holes in a squad subject to another summer turnover.

Amid cursory interest from elsewhere, the 23-year-old is understood to be keen on a move to Wednesday after a difficult season last time out was hampered by injury and a change in management.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's interest in Hull City attacker Mallik Wilks remains.

Championship side Birmingham City are believed to be among the other clubs to have lodged an interest in Wilks, though their current boardroom tug-of-war over a potential takeover has largely put transfer movement at St Andrews on hold for the moment.

Hull are understood to be motivated sellers, with Tigers manager Shota Arveladze keen to refresh his forward line heading into the new season.

And The Star understands Wednesday’s interest has been met openly, with all three parties keen on striking a deal as things stand.

Arveladze took over from Grant McCann in January, shunting Wilks down the pecking order at the MKM Stadium despite a 22-goal effort in the previous campaign that went some way to securing Hull promotion from League One.

It is not yet known what sort of deal is being considered. Wednesday are able to spend transfer fees for the first time in three windows and should the deal fall that way, Wilks would be the first cash signing the club have made since that of Callum Paterson nearly two years ago.

And they are in the market for attacking reinforcements. Saido Berahino will leave the club at the end of his contract, while the club wait on a contract decision from Nathaniel Mendez-Laing.

Wednesday have already moved to bring in two free agent transfers, defender Ben Heneghan from AFC Wimbledon and goalkeeper David Stockdale from Wycombe Wanderers.