Sheffield Wednesday manager Henrik Pedersen has admitted the club’s supporters will have a vitally important role to play if his team is to turn their home form around.

Pedersen made the admission after thousands of Owls fans flocked to Hillsborough for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Oxford United, less than 72 hours after so many of them had boycotted the 1-0 defeat to Middlesbrough in protest against Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday went into administration for the first time in their history last Friday, effectively bringing an end to Chansiri’s reign as owner, meaning supporters were only too happy to get the S6 turnstiles clicking again in support of their club.

Despite Hillsborough being full of positivity against the U’s, Wednesday were unable to cap off a whirlwind 24 hours with a positive result, falling to a sixth defeat in their opening seven Championship home games this season.

With the Owls facing an improbable-looking task in their bid to beat the drop after having 12 points deducted for entering administration, leaving them on -6 and 16 points from safety, they are going to need to rely on their fans more than ever before to give themselves a fighting chance of avoiding being relegated to League One.

With that in mind, Pedersen insists the supporters are key to his hopes of turning Hillsborough back into a positive environment for his players.

Pedersen issues plea to Wednesdayites

The Owls boss, speaking after Saturday’s game, said: "We will be strong away and strong at home. Today, you could feel the right atmosphere, you could feel the right energy, and now we can make Hillsborough a top place for ourselves again and a very difficult place for the opponent to come.

"Of course we want to do this, and we can only do it together with the fans. They made a big step forward today and it was fantastic and we will come after that."

On Monday afternoon the club announced it is slashing ticket prices for the clash with Norwich City at Hillsborough on Bonfire Night, meaning adult supporters, who also have an Owls membership, will be able to secure their seat on the Kop for just £15.

Non-members will be able to secure their seat on the Kop for £20. Under-17s and Under-11s will be able to get their hands on a ticket on the Kop and in the Grandstand for as little as £5.