Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed new ticket pricing for fans looking to attend the game against Norwich City on November 5th.

The Owls have endured a difficult period of late, one that saw thousands of fans - even those with season tickets - stay away from games in protest against the owner, Dejphon Chansiri. A new era has now begun, though, and the administrators are desperate for as many people to attend games as possible in an attempt to build funds to get the club back on track.

Wednesday are away from home this weekend as they travel to West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, however return to their Hillsborough home a week later, and those now in charge have taken steps to make sure there’s another bumper crowd that make the trip to S6.

“You said the ticket prices for the Norwich City game were too high. You were right. We’ve looked again and we agree,” they said in a statement released today. “We’ve acted quickly to make our first fully prepared home match under administration fair, affordable, and unforgettable. Tickets for Sheffield Wednesday v Norwich City on Wednesday 5 November are on back on sale now at new, reduced prices.

“But this won’t just be any match. It’s Blue & White Night at Hillsborough. We’re turning Bonfire Night into a celebration for every Wednesdayite a night to remember and a return of the light show. This fixture is also the Owls Designated Remembrance Match with past and present forces personnel in attendance.”

They also spoke about those who already bought their tickets at the previous price, saying, “If you’ve already purchased tickets at the previous prices, thank you for your support. If you wish to apply for a refund of the difference you can visit or contact the Ticket Office and we’ll regrade the ticket and issue new ones and the difference will be added to your Client ID as credit for future ticket purchases.

“The new pricing initiative for this game is aimed at welcoming as many supporters back to Hillsborough as possible. This means that the matchday ticket price for this game will be lower than the per-game cost some Season Ticket holders have paid. We hope our loyal Season Ticket holders understand the importance of this gesture as we look to reignite the atmosphere and celebrate a new era at S6 together. Your continued support is the foundation of our club and we’re excited to see Hillsborough full of energy once again.

“This Bonfire Night, let’s light up Hillsborough. Let’s make it loud, proud, and Blue & White. Together, we rebuild. WAWAW.”