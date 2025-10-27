Sheffield Wednesday have escaped Dejphon Chansiri’s clutches after entering administration - but there is a long way to go before they can start to fix the damage he has left behind.

If the size of the challenge facing Sheffield Wednesday’s players in their quest to keep the club in the Championship this season wasn’t already big enough, it most definitely is now.

After Dejphon Chansiri chose to put the club and Sheffield 3 Limited - the company that owns Hillsborough - into administration on Friday, Wednesday were automatically hit with a 12-point deduction by the English Football League (EFL), meaning they now find themselves on -6 and 16 points from safety with just 12 games played.

Although Wednesday have developed a habit for achieving the impossible in the last few years, not even the most confident of Owls supporters will expect Henrik Pedersen and his players to pull off this particular miracle.

As a result of Chansiri’s failings, Wednesday’s squad was stripped down to the bare-bones during the summer, with 16 members of last season’s first-team squad departing Hillsborough, including former loanees James Beadle, Shea Charles and Ibrahim Cissoko.

Multiple embargoes and Chansiri’s failure to satisfy the EFL that he could fund the club meant Wednesday said farewell to the summer transfer window having drafted in just two new faces, one of whom was Ethan Horvath, who arrived on loan following an unfortunate shoulder injury to goalkeeper Pierce Charles in August.

With that in mind, Wednesday were on the back foot from the start. Most people anticipated they would become the Championship’s whipping boys, finding themselves on the receiving end of regular hidings.

Except for their 3-0 home defeats to Stoke City and Bristol City and a 5-0 mauling at their hands of free-scoring Coventry City, Wednesday have been competitive in every game, offering an excellent account of themselves. They were incredibly unfortunate to emerge from last week’s three-game week against Charlton Athletic, Middlesbrough and Oxford United without anything to show for their efforts.

The problem for Pedersen is that he is having to rely on the same faces week-in, week-out to try and get some points on the board. He does not have the option to shuffle his pack because of how shallow the squad is.

As heart-warming and encouraging as it has been to see some of Wednesday’s youngsters given opportunities to impress, they have had to be fast-tracked into the first-team environment to plug gaps and make up the numbers. Five of the Owls’ nine substitutes against Oxford on Saturday, for example, have never started a Championship fixture, with three of them not playing so much as a single minute of league football in their careers thus far.

Now that Chansiri has gone, some supporters of other clubs, albeit those with limited knowledge of the depth of Wednesday’s troubles, will no doubt begin to suggest the club no longer has an excuse for struggling. The truth is, Wednesday will need several years to fully recover from the damage Chansiri has left behind.

Wednesday will need time to come back stronger

The squad is light on quality in multiple areas, forcing Pedersen to have to ask his players to operate in multiple positions in an attempt to try and make the squad feel bigger than what it actually is.

"To make our little squad bigger, then the players need to learn to play more positions,” the Owls boss said after the defeat to Oxford. “Bailey [Cadamarteri] has to play right side and play as a No.9. Svante [Ingelsson] has had to play left side, right side and No.6. Jamal [Lowe] has to play right side, left side and No.9.

Henrik Pedersen is looking forward to the future at Sheffield Wednesday. | Getty Images

"Yan [Valery] has to play No.6, right wing-back and right centre-back. They have to learn to play more positions, otherwise our squad is too small.”

Wednesday’s lack of depth, certainly of a senior level, is alarming. Their summer transfer window ranked as the worst any Championship club has ever experienced, and nobody who is currently at the club is to blame for what happened.

Chansiri’s repeated failure to do the basics right as the owner of a football club has resulted in the Owls entering administration for the very first time in their 158-year history and almost certainly being condemned them to a fourth relegation to League One since dropping out of the Premier League 25 years ago.

Although joint administrator Kris Wigfield has admitted he is hopeful Wednesday will be sold relatively quickly, giving them the best possible chance of getting some new faces through the door in January, it will require something extraordinary for the Owls to beat the drop from the position they now find themselves in.

Ousting Chansiri is a victory for the supporters and gives the club the chance to look ahead to a brighter future, but the scale of the damage he has left behind will be staring Wednesday in the face for quite some time.