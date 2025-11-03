Sheffield Wednesday were expected to become the Championship’s whipping boys this season - but they are putting up an excellent fight.

After going into administration and being handed a 12-point deduction, leaving them 17 points from safety with just 13 games played, it goes without saying Sheffield Wednesday will almost certainly be playing in League One next season.

Following a chaotic summer that saw the squad decimated and robbed of key players, Wednesday were facing an uphill struggle from the very start.

Plenty of supporters on social media and in conversations in the pubs suggested before the first ball had even been kicked that it may possible Wednesday will go down from the Championship with a record-low points tally, highlighting the scale of the damage that had been done by former owner Dejphon Chansiri during the summer. The lowest tally any team has ever been relegated from the Championship with is 23 - an unwanted record set by Rotherham United in 2016/17.

With 12 points having been deducted from their collection, Wednesday now find themselves on -5, meaning they must amass 29 points to avoid equalling Rotherham’s tally or setting an unwanted record of their own. Considering their opening 13 games have seen them collect seven points, it is going to require something special.

Ask most Wednesdayites about matters on the pitch, though, and almost all of them will tell you they accepted the 2025/26 campaign was a write-off from the start. Relegation felt like a certainty before administration was confirmed amid the way in which the squad had been decimated, leaving boss Henrik Pedersen with very few resources.

However, on the flip side, most Owls supporters would probably agree that Wednesday’s opening 13 games of the Championship campaign have gone better than anticipated. Expected to become the division’s whipping boys and getting heavily beaten week after week, that fear is yet to have transpired.

Henrik Pedersen has banked plenty of credit for the job he has done in such testing circumstances. | Getty Images

Except for their 5-0 mauling at the hands of Coventry City and 3-0 home defeats to Bristol City and Stoke City, Wednesday have been competitive in every game, making life uncomfortable for their opponents. Points deduction or not, they deserve to have more points on the board than what they have.

Ultimately, a lack of quality inside the final third, which is by no means a criticism of the players fighting tooth and nail for everyone associated with the club, is letting Wednesday down, and everyone knows why the squad is as limited as it currently is.

Wednesday have deserved more

Reflecting on certain games in isolation, Wednesday have deserved more. They were worthy of a point against Leicester City on the opening day of the season, they could and probably should have beaten Wrexham after fighting back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, they were seconds away from beating Birmingham City, they should have taken at least a point against Oxford United and they could have nicked all three points against West Bromwich Albion at the weekend.

Wednesday’s lack of quality has meant they have been on the wrong side of fine margins. Four of their eight defeats, for example, have been by a single goal.

Additionally, the tally of 25 goals Wednesday have conceded so far this season is only one fewer than they had conceded after their opening 13 games last season under Danny Röhl. The squad was in a far, far better condition at this stage last year than it is now. If anything, the negative of conceding 25 goals already this season, when you consider the situation, is actually relatively positive.

Unless Wednesday produce the greatest of great escapes, pulling off yet another miracle, to preserve their Championship status, their inevitable-looking relegation to League One will be through no fault of the players. The book stops with one man, who has now relinquished his control of the club after months of chaos and carnage.

Pedersen, his coaching staff and the players have been left to pick up the pieces out on the pitch, and you have to admire them for the way they are refusing to roll over. Saturday’s draw with West Brom saw Wednesday produce a very solid away performance that was worthy of the point and clean sheet they secured.

It will probably do very little to support their hopes of beating the drop, but what it does show is that this team is giving everything they possibly can to give the supporters something to shout about.

For a team that was written off by practically everyone, and tipped to be battered and bruised every single week, they have made a good fist of it so far in such difficult and testing circumstances.