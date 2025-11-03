Henrik Pedersen’s thoughts on Sheffield Wednesday's West Brom draw

31 lovely Sheffield Wednesday fan photos as blue and white returns for West Brom away

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 10:09 GMT

Blue and white returned for Sheffield Wednesday fans as they headed to West Bromwich Albion over the weekend.

The Owls played out a 0-0 draw with the Baggies as they added another point to their tally in the Championship, and finished the game strongly as a packed-out away end cheered them on from the stands.

Black and gold took a backseat as blue and white returned ahead of the pending sale of the club, and supporters were able focus on the game itself rather than protests against soon-to-be former owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Over 23,600 attended the tie, but the home side left to a chorus of boos as their own fans voiced their displeasure at another failed attempt at three points. Wednesdayites, meanwhile, clapped their team off the field after a well-earned clean sheet on the road.

Check out our latest gallery below, and see if there’s anyone you know in there:

Owls fans in the Midlands to watch a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion

Steve Ellis

Owls fans in the Midlands to watch a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion

Steve Ellis

Owls fans in the Midlands to watch a 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion

Steve Ellis

Owls fans show their appreciation of their teams efforts at the final whistle

Steve Ellis

