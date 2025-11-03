The Owls played out a 0-0 draw with the Baggies as they added another point to their tally in the Championship, and finished the game strongly as a packed-out away end cheered them on from the stands.

Black and gold took a backseat as blue and white returned ahead of the pending sale of the club, and supporters were able focus on the game itself rather than protests against soon-to-be former owner, Dejphon Chansiri.

Over 23,600 attended the tie, but the home side left to a chorus of boos as their own fans voiced their displeasure at another failed attempt at three points. Wednesdayites, meanwhile, clapped their team off the field after a well-earned clean sheet on the road.

Check out our latest gallery below, and see if there’s anyone you know in there:

