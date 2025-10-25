Sheffield Wednesday’s supporters are set to flock to Hillsborough in their thousands for Saturday’s Championship clash with Oxford United.

What a difference less than 48 hours can make.

After Sheffield Wednesday fell to a fifth defeat in their opening six Championship home games this season against Middlesbrough at Hillsborough on Wednesday night, Owls supporters were left wondering when the nightmare they were enduring would end.

Dejphon Chansiri’s refusal to budge on his £100million valuation of the club meant thousands of supporters felt they had no choice but to stay away from S6 for the visit of Rob Edwards’ team, choosing to vote with their feet in a desperate plea to try and force a change at the top.

Less than 48 hours later, the tills inside the Owls Megastore and the ticket office were ringing again. More than £75,000 was raked in on Friday alone.

The reason? Wednesday had entered administration and Dejphon Chansiri’s reign had finally come to an end.

For those who have not a close eye on Wednesday’s situation in recent months, the ping of a BBC News notification on their smartphone on Friday lunchtime, confirming the Owls had gone into administration, must have generated a tinge of sympathy for those who are connected with the club.

In reality, those who bleed blue and white were elated. This was the news they had been longing for. Although administration brings no shortage of uncertainty, one element of it is certain: Chansiri no longer has control.

Those five words are music to the ears of every Wednesdayite.

Not long after it was confirmed the club had gone into administration, supporters, who had previously been encouraged to boycott buying merchandise by the Wednesday Supporters’ Trust, flocked through the doors of the Owls Megastore on Penistone Road. For the first time this season, Hillsborough will be filled with blue and white rather than black and gold for this afternoon’s visit of Oxford United.

A rare home win would be the cherry on the icing on the cake

With ticket sales for the visit of Gary Rowett’s side having soared, Hillsborough will be one of the loudest places in the country this afternoon. Wednesdayites plan to return to S6 in their droves a little under 72 hours after three sides of the ground stood practically empty, offering a stark reminder of the scale of the damage Chansiri had done.

With a buoyant crowd expected, Wednesday’s players, who issued a collective statement on Friday evening, pleading with supporters to flock to Hillsborough in their numbers, will have an extra man. The energy from the stands will filter down onto the pitch, giving the players more motivation than ever to go in search of a first home win since April.

With the mood having been transformed in the space of just 24 hours, a victory for the Owls this afternoon will be the cherry on the icing on the cake. Some might even be feeling brave enough to suggest it’s written in the stars.

However, whatever the outcome at Hillsborough this afternoon, as far as Wednesdayites are concerned, they have already secured their biggest victory of the season, and it has been achieved off the pitch. Even a sixth home defeat in seven games doesn’t risk dampening the mood this afternoon.

With both the players and boss Henrik Pedersen urging supporters to get behind them like never before, with another improbable-looking survival mission now at the forefront of their minds, Hillsborough will be a scene of joy and happiness for the first time in a long time.

The power and potential of this football club is about to remind everyone again of what English football has been missing.